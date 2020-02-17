Share:

ISLAMABAD-Dr. Ali Yasir was a prolific poet as well as a hardworking officer of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). These views were expressed by PAL Chairman Muhammad Salman in his condolence message on the sudden demise of poet, writer, researcher, critic, translator, radio, TV writer and anchorperson Dr. Ali Yasir. PAL officers and staff also expressed deep grief over his sudden demise.

Dr. Ali Yasser was born on December 13, 1976 in Gujranwala and died at the age of 44.

He was buried in his native town in Gujranwala.

Pakistan Academy of Letters is organising a condolence reference on Wednesday at 3pm in the conference hall of PAL to pay tribute to Dr. Ali Yasir.