HAFIZABAD-Two people including an assistant patrolling officer of the Motorway Police were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident on Motorway (M-2) near Pindi Bhattian Interchange. According to Motorway Police, a speeding bus hit the rear of a stationery truck No AEO-547. As a result, bus driver Qazi Mursaleen, son of Muhammad Haleem, of Lower Dir, was killed on-the-spot, while three others -- Aziz son of Ghaniur Rehman and Abdul Aziz son of Bacha Khan of Malakand and another - were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a vehicle of the Motorway Police reached the spot for rescue operation. However, another bus No LES-15-1086, driven by Muhammad Arshad of Chunian, hit Assistant Patrolling Officer Motorway Noor Muhammad when he was rescuing the injured. All the injured were rushed to a hospital where Noor Muhammad succumbed to his injuries.