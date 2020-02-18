Share:

LAHORE - Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has stressed upon the need of making collective efforts for providing infection-free atmosphere to the patients. While speaking at the ceremony to unveil logo ‘Infection Free’ at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday, Prof Zafar said that infection-free environment is a key component of healthcare centre, as its absence could prolong illness, delay recovery and enhance use of antibiotics. He also led a walk to raise awareness about benefits of infection-free environment at a hospital.