PESHAWAR - A five-day anti-polio campaign started across Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Monday wherein around over six million children under five years of age would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

The authorities have constituted 28,049 teams comprising trained health workers to make the cam­paign starting from February 17 to February 21, a success story.

The teams have been divided into 24,900 mobile, 1,849 fixed and 1,300 transit squads and to provide foolproof security to these teams, 6,833 area in-charges have been deputed.

Coordinator Polio Emergency Operation Centre Abdul Basit said the a number of volunteers has also been doubled during the on­going anti-polio campaign to avert any untoward incident.

He also appealed to civil society and media to extend their import­ant role and contribution to the government in carrying out the an­ti-polio campaign successfully.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed 10 cases of polio vi­rus during the current year from which nine were from Lakki Mar­wat district.

SSP Operation inspects

security during polio drive

Moreover, SSP Operation Pesha­war Zahore Babar Afridi on Mon­day visited different areas of city to check security arrangements and to convey a sense of safety to all polio vaccination teams taking part in the ongoing polio National Immunisation Programme (NIP) campaign in the provincial me­tropolis.

During visit, SSP Operation ex­pressed satisfaction over securi­ty arrangements for polio teams at various places and visited the Mamo Khatki check-post and po­lice station Daudzai.

He directed security staff to keep vigilant while performing their du­ties and for further tightening the security measures adopted for po­lio workers’ teams.

On the occasion, he also met with the area elders and ordered to resolve their problems imme­diately. He appealed them to iden­tify Ice drug dealers and directed policemen for launching a grand crackdown against vendors of ice drug.

SSP operations said that a com­prehensive special security plan has been set up by Peshawar po­lice for ongoing polio vaccination campaign under which more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed.

The Peshawar police would con­tinue to play its vital role for estab­lishment of peace and security in the city as well as the elimination of social evils.

Meanwhile, District Police Of­ficer Malik Ijaz here on Monday said that total of 1,500 police per­sonnel have been deployed for se­curity of 859 polio teams across the district.

He said this while talking with media men after inspecting secu­rity measures adopted for ongo­ing anti-polio vaccination cam­paign.

The DPO also said that four po­licemen deployed with each polio vaccination team in sensitive plac­es however, three each in less-sen­sitive while one each policeman deployed in normal areas.

He stated that all the police staff including SDPOs and SHOs accom­panied with proper patrolling con­nected with polio teams. He said that polio campaign is continued with full swing in peaceful manner amid tight security arrangements for polio teams.