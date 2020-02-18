PESHAWAR - A five-day anti-polio campaign started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday wherein around over six million children under five years of age would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.
The authorities have constituted 28,049 teams comprising trained health workers to make the campaign starting from February 17 to February 21, a success story.
The teams have been divided into 24,900 mobile, 1,849 fixed and 1,300 transit squads and to provide foolproof security to these teams, 6,833 area in-charges have been deputed.
Coordinator Polio Emergency Operation Centre Abdul Basit said the a number of volunteers has also been doubled during the ongoing anti-polio campaign to avert any untoward incident.
He also appealed to civil society and media to extend their important role and contribution to the government in carrying out the anti-polio campaign successfully.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed 10 cases of polio virus during the current year from which nine were from Lakki Marwat district.
SSP Operation inspects
security during polio drive
Moreover, SSP Operation Peshawar Zahore Babar Afridi on Monday visited different areas of city to check security arrangements and to convey a sense of safety to all polio vaccination teams taking part in the ongoing polio National Immunisation Programme (NIP) campaign in the provincial metropolis.
During visit, SSP Operation expressed satisfaction over security arrangements for polio teams at various places and visited the Mamo Khatki check-post and police station Daudzai.
He directed security staff to keep vigilant while performing their duties and for further tightening the security measures adopted for polio workers’ teams.
On the occasion, he also met with the area elders and ordered to resolve their problems immediately. He appealed them to identify Ice drug dealers and directed policemen for launching a grand crackdown against vendors of ice drug.
SSP operations said that a comprehensive special security plan has been set up by Peshawar police for ongoing polio vaccination campaign under which more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed.
The Peshawar police would continue to play its vital role for establishment of peace and security in the city as well as the elimination of social evils.
Meanwhile, District Police Officer Malik Ijaz here on Monday said that total of 1,500 police personnel have been deployed for security of 859 polio teams across the district.
He said this while talking with media men after inspecting security measures adopted for ongoing anti-polio vaccination campaign.
The DPO also said that four policemen deployed with each polio vaccination team in sensitive places however, three each in less-sensitive while one each policeman deployed in normal areas.
He stated that all the police staff including SDPOs and SHOs accompanied with proper patrolling connected with polio teams. He said that polio campaign is continued with full swing in peaceful manner amid tight security arrangements for polio teams.