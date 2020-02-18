Share:

PESHAWAR - Lakki Marwat Chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has constituted its cabinets in three tehsils including Behtani sub-di­visions.

According to notifi­cation issued from of­fice of the district secre­tary general of the party, Shafqatullah Khwaidad Khel members of Nourag Tehsil cabinet includes Arifullah as president, Israr Khan, Arif Khan and Ahmed Khan as vice presidents, Irfanullah as general secretary, Ishfaq Niazi and Kalim Khan deputy general secre­taries, Hamidullah Shah as finance secretary and Zaheer Gulzar Marwat as secretary informa­tion.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal was declared as presi­dent and Razur Rehman as vice president besides other members for Lakki tehsil cabinet.

Haji Farhan Khan heads the cabinet of Ghazni Khel Tehsil and Khanza­la Khan would lead Teh­sil sub-division Behtani.

General Secretary Shafqatullah said that organisation of the par­ty would encourage the party’s workers.