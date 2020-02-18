Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the province was laying special emphasis on mother and child health to improve performance and achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Minister met with UNICEF delegation at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (R) Mohammad Usman Younas, Special Secretary Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, UNICEF Chief Field Officer Wilbroad Ngambi and some other officials of the department and agency attended the meeting. The delegation appreciated the efforts made in the province regarding healthcare service delivery, while the Minister apprised them of different initiatives, including Sehat Insaf Cards. “We have distributed Sehat Insaf Cards in all the 36 districts. The cards were given to the poor people and we will distribute these cards to the disabled, transgenders and Thalassemia patients in the next phase. The people are availing free health services from more than 200 private hospitals as well as government hospitals,” she said. While highlighting the other initiatives, the Minister said: “We are providing interest free loans to doctors for business purposes. We are providing services to the people at their doorstep through referral system. The government has also started School Health and Nutrition Program in the province, through which more than 50,000 children will be screened for their nutritional status.” Special Secretary Ajmal gave recommendations for strengthening of joint initiatives with UNICEF.