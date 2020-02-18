Share:

LAHORE - The 12-goal Pace Punjab Polo Cup 2020, the oldest event of Pakistan polo, will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana has said that as many as seven teams have been featuring in the historical polo event.

The participating teams are divided into two pools as Pool A includes Pebble Breaker, Remounts and The PBG Risala while Pool B has Guard Group/Artema Medical, Olympia/Technimen, ASC and BN Polo.

The LPC chief said in the inaugural match of the of prestigious tournament, Remounts will vie against The PBG Risala today (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm in Pool A while in Pool B, Guard Group/Artema Medical will compete against Olympia/Technimen in the second match of the day at 3:00 pm. On Sunday, the main and subsidiary finals will be contested at Lahore Polo Club ground.

While throwing light on the history of Punjab Cup, LPC President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said: “As one of the world’s oldest polo clubs, Lahore Polo Club relishes the prestigious history of playing the game of kings.

The Punjab polo trophy happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played for in Pakistan having been introduced in 1886. Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world’s famous Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club.

This tournament will see top polo players placed in various teams in action in the week-long event, which will produce high-quality polo for the entertainment of the lovers of the game.

“With the origins of polo from Central Asia thousands of year age, our region is known for the colorful and powerful history of this sport, which has always been the mark of royalty and prestige.

From the time when only the best horsemen in the Central Asian royal armies came from practicing this sport, to present days when the world’s best polo player come to Pakistan for the honour of playing on these historical grounds, Lahore Polo Club has brought this Royal game a long way,” Atif Tiwana concluded.