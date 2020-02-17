Share:

Over-speeding claims two lives in Attock

ATTOCK (Staff reporter): Two motorcyclists died in a road accident here on Monday. Two men riding a motorcycle lost their lives in a traffic mishap near Tehsil Headquarters Hospital at Tarbella Chowk in limits of Hazro Police Station in Attock. Police and rescue sources said that Jamshed Masih along with Nassar Masih - both residents of Kamra - were travelling on a motorcycle when they lost control due to over speeding and slipped at Tarbella Chowk. They received critical head injuries and died on the spot. Locals shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy. Hazro police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Four drug pushers held, 2.5 kg Chars seized

SIALKOT (Staff reporter)-Police on Monday claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered 2.5 kg Chars and 18-bottle of liquor from their possession. According to police, PS City Pasrur, on a tip-off, arrested Shams near Faisal Colony and recovered 1.3 kg Chars from him. PS Motra managed to arrest Falak Sher near the village of Dholan and recovered 1.3 kg Chars from him. Meanwhile, PS Sadr intercepted Saneel and Atif near Nawan Pind and recovered 18-bottle of liquor from them. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

32 kite flyers arrested in Sialkot

SIALKOT (Staff reporter): In a crackdown against kite-flying, police on Monday claimed to have arrested 32 accused who were involved in kite-flying and recovered 350 kites and several rolls of string form their possession. According to police, different police stations raided rooftops of the houses at different places in the city and managed to arrest 32 accused who were involved in kite-flying. Police have recovered 350 kites and several rolls of string from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against them.

‘Govt to complete welfare projects’

BAHAWALPUR (APP): Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has said that government was paying special attention to timely completion of the projects of public welfare. He said that various development projects including the provision of drinking water, construction of roads and schools were underway under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme. While talking to various delegations here today, he said that one scheme of Building Department, three of Highways Department, two of District Council and one scheme of public health engineering were on-going in the city.

which will be completed with a cost of Rs 103.16 million. He further told that four schemes have already completed with a cost of Rs 93.9 million.