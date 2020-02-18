Share:

KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies on Monday reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to be held here at the National Stadium on February 20.

A high-level meeting held here at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh was chaired by Director General Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bhukari, while high-ups of various security agencies also attended the meeting, said a statement.

The meeting decided to make better coordination between different security agencies and also jointly chalk out a comprehensive security plan for the big event in the metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani, Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIGPs of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), traffic police officials, officers of different law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) and Sindh Rangers.

The Rangers has also appealed to the people to report any criminal or anti-state activity to its nearest checkpost or call on the Helpline “1101”.

IGP takes notice of clash between two groups on Tariq Road:

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday took notice of a clash between two groups in which two persons were injured.

The Sindh IGP sought a detailed report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Tanveer Alam Odho and ordered him to take all necessary action against the elements involved in the shooting.