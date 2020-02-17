Share:

LONDON - West Virginia’s disabled residents and overseas military personnel will be able to vote by smartphone in the US presidential election this year, the latest development in a push to make balloting more accessible despite persistent security fears. Rising interest in electronic voting has heightened concerns among security experts who fear these systems are vulnerable to hacking and manipulation that could undermine confidence in election results. Overseas service members from West Virginia first voted by smartphone in 2018 with the blockchain-powered mobile application Voatz, which is now being tested in some elections in Colorado, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. West Virginia recently expanded the program to people with physical disabilities. A report released Thursday by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers uncovered Voatz “vulnerabilities” which could allow votes to be altered and potentially allow an attacker to recover a user’s secret ballot. Voatz called the study “flawed” and said its app has been updated 27 times from the version used by researchers.

Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry

New York - The Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019. The Apple Watch sold 31 million units worldwide, while all Swiss watch brands combined sold 21 million units, according to research from consulting firm Strategy Analytics. Analysts are divided on whether this spells trouble for the Swiss watch industry, with some saying the end is near. Others point out that the mechanical watches certified in Switzerland are still bringing in more revenue than the Apple (AAPL) Watch. “The Apple Watch has emerged as a status symbol of its own, and offers a competitive alternative to mid-range Swiss watches,” Steven Waltzer, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, told CNN Business. “Apple’s massive customer base means that converting just a small percentage of iPhone users to Apple Watch users yields volume in the millions.”