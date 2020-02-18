Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,276.93 points as compared to 40,243.26 points on the last working day with the positive change of 33.67 points (0.08 %). A total of 99,965,470 shares were traded compared to the trade 117,597,500 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.378 billion as compared to Rs 3.772 billion during last trading day. Total 327 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 134 recorded gain and 169 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 16,257,500 shares and price per share of Rs13.07,DGK Cement with a volume of 9,133,500 and price per share of Rs 68.11 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 7,908,500 and price per share of Rs 22.31. Colgate PalmXD recorded the maximum increase of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 2150 while Service Ind. Ltd XB was runner up with the increase of Rs39.05 per share, closing at Rs 970.67. Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs49.80 per share, closing at Rs 1800 whereas Sapphire Fiber decreases Rs 46.99 per share closing at Rs715.01.

The five-day mega exhibition, which runs until Thursday, February 20, has attracted high-calibre interest from government ministers, trade delegations and national organisations who are showcasing the latest food and beverages innovations and exploring exhaustive business opportunities as the global F&B sector seeks to keep pace with changing consumer habits and spiraling spending, which now stands at more than $7.2 trillion annually. Bilateral trade between the UAE and Pakistan is almost $10 billion and food exports account for a major chunk of the South Asian country’s exports. Food sector constitutes 20 per cent of Pakistan’s exports to the UAE. Ali stressed that Pakistan has a food security ministry in order to ensure local food security needs are met as well as to boost the country’s exports. Similarly, the UAE has also been investing massively in different countries across the globe in food security. The consul-general pointed out that business-to-business (B2B) meetings have been arranged of the Pakistani food traders to increase collaboration in this sector.