Share:

LAHORE - Two former Members of the Punjab Assembly from Samundari Ch Mazhar Ali Gill and Ch Arif Mahmood Gill called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, MNA Moonis Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha at their residence here on Monday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (Q) along with their colleagues.

They also expressed desire to contest next local bodies election from the platform of Pakistan Muslim League. Welcoming them in the PML fold, Ch Parvez Elahi directed them that they should work to make party strong and effective in Faisalabad and take all workers and colleagues along to secure victory in upcoming local bodies elections.

He recalled said that PML-Q had served the people of Punjab through the local bodies’ representatives during its past tenure. He termed it the golden period of local bodies in the history of the Punjab during which record development works were done.

Those who also joined the PML-Q along with former MPAs on the occasion included Ch Khalid Mahmood Gill, Hamza Khalid Gill, Sheikh Azhar Iqbal and Haji Abdul Qadir among others.