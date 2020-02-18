Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN -Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al-Nanihan arrived in Rahim Yar Khan on a private visit on Sunday night.

During his week-long stay in Cholistan, he will play sword hunt also. It is learnt that a high-level delegation of UAE is accompanying him to Rahim Yar Khan.

Sources said Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al-Nanihan will also visit Rojhan during his stay in RY Khan and he will review progress on various ongoing welfare schemes being completed with assistance of UAE. On his arrival at Chandana Airport, stringent security measures had been taken. It is expected that during next few days, more people from the royal family from UAE will also be visiting Rahim Yar Khan. They will also play sword hunt during their stay in Cholistan.