LAHORE - Mr Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary General reached provincial capital late Monday night.

He will spend a busy day in Lahore on Tuesday (Today). He is scheduled to meet youth at Lahore University of Management Sciences at 9:00am.

Mr Antonio will kick start polio campaign and also visit the historic Badshahi mosque. He will attend dinner at Governor House to be hosted in honour by Punjab Governor.