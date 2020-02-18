Share:

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday has visited Kartarpur and reviewed arrangements at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

According to details, the Gurdwara’s administrators briefed the UN chief over the importance of this holy site for the Sikh community. They also told that the purpose behind constructing the corridor was to allow easy access of Sikhs to this place.

UNSC Antonio Guterres also laid floral wreath at the grave of Baba Guru Nanak and visited different sections in the complex.

On the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri was also present.

Later talking to media persons on this occasion, the UN Secretary General said Kartarpur Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan's desire for peace and inter-faith harmony.

He said the opening of Corridor is a good step and it will promote tolerance and interfaith harmony. The UN Chief appreciated the facilities being provided to Sikh yatrees at the complex.