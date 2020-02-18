Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the statement of United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on the Kashmir dispute was the victory of Pakistan’s stance and that of the Kashmiris.

The SAPM, in a series of tweets, appreciated the UN secretary general’s statement, saying the world body should pressurize India to stop atrocities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The UN should force India to grant the legal democratic right of self-determination to the Kashmiris as enshrined in its resolutions.

She said the UN secretary general’s acknowledgment of restoration of peace in Pakistan, and its pro- active and responsible role in the war against terrorism was a positive message to the world community. It would help promote of Pakistan’s true image in the world.

Moreover, the recognition of Pakistan’s efforts to look after Afghan refugees for the last 40 years was also manifestation of Islamabad’s positive role in the region, she added.

Dr Firdous said both Pakistan and the UN were working on the agenda of world peace and stability. From the world peace to the climate change challenges, Pakistan was one of the few countries, which had been striving to achieve the targets set by the UN.

She strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement of not caring for the world pressure on the Kashmir issue, which showed that the truth spoken by the UN chief had pinched the Indian leadership. India’s real face had been exposed to the entire world now, she added.