United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lahore on Tuesday along with his delegation on a two-day visit.

He was received by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and other senior government officials at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

During his stay in Lahore, the UN secretary-general will attend various functions and visit some historic places in the city including Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque. A dinner will also be arranged in his honour at the Shahi Qila.

The secretary-general will also pay a visit to the Gurdwara at Kartarpur.

Addressing the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Guterres said the role of students is very important in the 21st century.

He added that the role of technology is now more important than ever and that the youth must bring themselves at par with the latest trends. “Keeping in mind the challenges of the future, the curriculum has to change.”

“We have to take decisions keeping in mind the environmental issues as it is the biggest challenge that we are facing,” he added.

The UN chief is currently on four-day visit to Pakistan during which he held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa besides attending a conference on Afghan refugees.

In his meeting with PM Imran, the premier apprised the secretary-general about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In the meeting with the army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Guterres and the army chief discussed the Afghan refugee problem and the regional security.

Matters of mutual interest concerning Pakistan and the UN also came under discussion. During the meeting, Guterres said the United Nations' resolutions on occupied Kashmir should be implemented.