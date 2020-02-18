PESHAWAR - The uproar mars Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings on Monday as the opposition members staged a protest in front of speaker dice over proroguing of the assembly session held on February 7, 2020.
Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani soon after recitation from the Holy Quran took the floor and alleged that the government did not want to run the assembly proceedings as the session was prorogued on February 7 without any cogent reason.
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan urged the opposition members to end their protest, saying that a lot of public money was spent over convening of the assembly session.
He said it was unfair to hold protests during the session and amounted to wastage of time and money. He added the assembly proceedings run according to assembly rules and regulation and since no rules were violated, therefore, the opposition was unjustified in holding the protest demonstration.
The opposition should first listen to the treasury benches before going for any demo, he said, adding that their reservations would be addressed according to rules.
Earlier, Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani complained that the government was not taking interest in assembly business. He pointed that majority of the ministers abstained from attending assembly session.
Durrani said the opposition would not allow the chair and the treasury members to speak during the session.
This practice would continue till indefinite period until our reservations were addressed.
In the midst of the ruckus, the speaker adjourned the proceeding for 10 minutes.
Later, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities (2nd amendment) Bill 2020, KP Galyat Development Authority (amendment) Bill 2020, KP Stamp (amendment) Ordinance 2019, KP Finance (amendment) Ordinance 2019 were moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan, Kamran Bangash, Minister for Finance Taimoor Jhagra respectively.
The speaker adjourned the proceeding till 2pm today (Tuesday).