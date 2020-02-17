Share:

WASHINGTON-Parasite received a huge box office boost over the weekend in the wake of its Academy Awards success.

The South Korean satirical thriller won four Oscars earlier this month, becoming the first non-English language film to take best picture.

It jumped to number eight on the US box office chart over the weekend, increasing its ticket sales by 234% to make $5.5m (£4.2m).

Sonic the Hedgehog topped the chart, performing well above expectations.

The adventure comedy took $57m (£44m) on its opening weekend in the US, according to industry analysts Exhibitor Relations, despite pre-release trailers not going down well with critics or the public.An early trailer for the film, starring Jim Carrey, was poorly received in May, prompting the studio to redesign the title character.

“The consumer always determines what is right and what is wrong. They made their voices clear, and we listened,” Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson told Variety.

“This movie exceeded [audience’s] expectations.