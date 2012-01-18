



BAHAWALPUR - A girl student of Islamia University Bahawalpur died and 13 other received injuries in a road accident occurred due to thick fog on Multan Road in the remit of Lodhran Saddar Police Tuesday morning.

As per detail, a school van carrying girl students of different local girl colleges and Islamia University Bahawalpur from Lodhran collided with a trailer due to fog near here early in the morning.

Resultantly, a girl student of BSc of the Islamia University Bahawalpur, namely Sania Ghafoor died and other 13 sustained injuries who were shifted to the District Hospital Lodhran and Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Currently 10 injured girl students are under treatment at the BVH, Bahawalpur while one student Zarqa is reportedly under critical condition.

The Lodhran Police have registered a case of the incident.