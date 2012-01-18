

Nicole Kidman admits she’s “boring”. The Oscar-winning actress says not many people think she’s that fun because she no longer drinks alcohol and stays on the soft drinks when she goes out.

Speaking at the Golden Globes, the mother-of-four - whose husband Keith Urban has a history of alcohol abuse - said: “I don’t drink alcohol. See how boring I am? I’ll have sparking water tonight.”

While many may think she’s boring, Nicole was probably being sensible as she has two young daughters - Sunday Rose, three, and 13-month-old Faith Margaret - to look after. –EPS