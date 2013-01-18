KARACHI – At least three people were killed and three others wounded in various sectarian incidents here on Thursday.A student of a seminary was shot dead while another wounded in Korangi Industrial Area police precincts. Police said that Hassan Pervaiz and Noor Fayyaz were on a motorbike when gunmen targeted the motorbike near seminary Anwarul Uloom. It is worth mentioning here that the victims were affiliated with the seminary associated with the JUI-F. They were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced the death of Hassan while admitted Noor with critical wounds.In the remits of Ibrahim Hydri police station, a cleric of a seminary was shot dead when he was on way to home from the seminary. Police said deceased Hafiz Talha was on his way to home when gunmen riding a motorbike targeted him and managed to flee. The deceased was affiliated with defunct Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan.Asghar Noorani, a local leader of JUP, was shot dead in Korangi area located in the remits of Zaman Town police station. Police said that gunmen riding a motorbike sprayed bullets and targeted 40-year-old Noorani near his home. The assailants managed to escape while wounded victim was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said deceased was the general secretary of JUP Korangi. Meanwhile, activists of defunct Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan blocked Rashid Minhas Road, University Road and other link roads when gunmen targeted two gunmen of the seminary. The victims, including Haris and Akhter Zaib were wounded and rushed to the hospital where doctors termed their condition out of danger. The enraged seminary students pelted with stones on the passing vehicles which blocked the traffic for hours.SHOPPING AREAS CLOSED: All major markets and shopping areas were closed in the city after the assassination of MQM, MPA Manzar Imam alongwith his three police guards by unidentified gunmen in Orangi Town Thursday afternoon. Miscreants resorted to aerial firing in different parts of the metropolis causing traffic jams and closure of shops. Meanwhile, market associations also announced to shut down markets following the firing incidents. Petrol pumps and CNG filling stations were also closed as panic gripped the city.ALTAF ASKS MQM WORKERS TO REMAIN PEACEFUL: Muttahida Qaumi Movement chief Altaf Hussain has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the killing of MQM MPA Manzar Imam along with his security guards. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he strongly condemned the killing of Manzar Imam and his guards and said that the cowardly incident was a vicious attempt to destroy peace in the City. He asked the MQM workers and the people not to get provoked on this incident of terrorism and urged them to understand and foil the conspiracy of the elements who want to create a law and order situation in Karachi. Altaf demanded the federal and provincial governments and heads of the law-enforcement agencies to take immediate notice of the murder of MPA Manzar Imam and his guards. He said that the killers must be brought to justice. He offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said that their grief was equally shared and felt by each worker of the MQM.