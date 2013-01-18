LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Internet and good old fashioned rock-and-roll will dominate the 29th Sundance Film Festival, the top showcase of independent US cinema that opens Thursday in the snowy mountains of Utah.

Founded by Robert Redford, the annual festival in Park City aims to nurture independent filmmakers who might otherwise be eclipsed by output from the major studios - while Hollywood uses it to scout new up-and-coming talent.

The January 17-27 event will present 119 feature films from 32 countries, including 51 first-timers and more than 100 world premieres.

Desire, for teenagers and adults, was the key themes that will be explored at Sundance in both fictional movies and documentaries, festival director John Cooper told AFP.

“It is undeniable that there are a lot of examinations of relationships in this year’s line-up,” Cooper said.

Also on the program are “The Lifeguard,” about the dangerous relationship between a pool lifeguard and a teenager, and “Interior. Leather Bar.” - an art film directed by and starring James Franco.