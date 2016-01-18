LAHORE - Covered by dense fog, plains of upper Sindh and Punjab remained in the grip of biting cold yesterday with experts predicting the harsh weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

Dense fog disturbed routine life by hampering vehicular movement on inter and intra city roads besides disrupting air and rail traffic.

Fog forced closure of portions of Motorway at midnight, causing difficulties for the motorists who left with no other option except to use alternative routes including National Highway.

Dense fog also disturbed vehicular movement on almost entire National Highway.

Severe cold forced the people to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets to keep their bodies warm.

Excessive usage of heaters in the offices and at home led to low gas pressure in various parts of Lahore.

In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 11 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -08c, Kalam and Gupis -06c, Parachinar -05c, Quetta, Gilgit and Dir -03c, Rawalakot and Malamjabba -02c, Murree, Zhob and Dalbandin -01c.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 15c and 07c respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 77 per cent.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country from today.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days.

Dense Foggy conditions are expected over plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division at night and in the morning during the period.

Fog to delay flights: Flights to and from Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot airports have to be delayed till visibility improves beyond 350 meters, a PIA spokesperson said yesterday.

Dense fog in various cities of Punjab disturbed flights schedule causing inconvenience to passengers in all the major cities of Punjab.

Due to the state-of-the-art ILS Cat III-B landing system, Lahore airport is the least affected, but when visibility drops below 50 meters flights cannot be operated there as well, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

He strongly recommended that passengers contact the airline to keep themselves updated on the latest situation and leave for airports accordingly.

“Safety is of paramount importance for PIA, and passengers are requested to cooperate with PIA staff and understand that flights in fog affected areas are being delayed for their own safety,” he added.

The national flag carrier will arrange free meals and accommodation for passengers.