

A couple look at an ice sculpture called 'The Phantom Water', created by participants from Moscow, Daria and Vladimir Likhodeyev, on the last day of the annual international festival of snow and ice sculptures 'The Magical Ice of Siberia', with the air temperature at about minus 28 degrees Celsius (minus 18.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia



Participants from the Yakutia region work on a snow sculpture called 'Happiness', on the last day of the annual international festival of snow and ice sculptures 'The Magical Ice of Siberia', in Krasnoyarsk, Russia



Ivan Girtanov, a participant from Shelekhov in Irkutsk region, works on a snow sculpture called 'The Induction of Love', on the last day of the annual international festival of snow and ice sculptures 'The Magical Ice of Siberia', in Krasnoyarsk, Russia



Mikhail Vasilenko, a participant from the Siberian town of Nizhny Tagil, works on an ice sculpture called 'The Predator', on the last day of the annual international festival of snow and ice sculptures 'The Magical Ice of Siberia', with the air temperature at about minus 28 degrees Celsius (minus 18.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia