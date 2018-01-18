BAHAWALNAGAR - A teenage boy of Chak Jammu Ramu committed suicide by taking poisonous pills after his parents refused to buy him a motorbike on Wednesday.

Khizar Hayat, 18, had demanded his parents buy him a motorbike but they refused to do so. It enraged him and he consumed wheat-preservative pills. Resultantly, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Minchanabad Tehsil Headquarters Hospital but he died on the way. Police handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have held a suspect from Mauza Kalu Kahathar for allegedly raping a girl student at gunpoint on Wednesday.

According to police, the girl, 18, was on her way back home when the accused identified as Kadir, 25, took her to a deserted place at gunpoint and raped her. The girl’s cries alerted locals and they rushed for her rescue at which the accused fled. Further investigation was underway.