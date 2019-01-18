Share:

LAHORE - The three-day Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2019 concluded on successful note at the Lahore Expo Centre on Thursday. More than 18,000 business people and representatives of companies visited the event.

The representatives of local and foreign pharmaceutical companies struck business to business deals (B2B) including transfer of technology agreements worth over Rs300 million during the three days.

The expo was organized by the Prime Event Management in association with the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and Group of Researchers and Intellectuals of Pakistan (GRIP).

Expo Organizer Kamran Abbasi told that over 18,000 business people developed extra ordinary interest in local and foreign technology-led products displayed at 200 stalls.

He said next such expo would take place in Islamabad on July 10-11 this year, adding at least 60 percent companies participating in Lahore expo have got their stalls booked in advance.

The B2B deals worth over Rs300 million would help expand the local pharma industry.