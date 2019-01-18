Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday admitted on the floor of the Punjab Assembly that more than 4,000 faculty posts in basic sciences at medical education institutions were lying vacant.

The House unanimously adopted two resolutions out of turn, the one condoling the death of treasury legislator Mazhar Abbas Raan and the second one expressing concerns over the plight of journalists due to recent slump in media industry.

The House witnessed thin attendance as the Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended membership of 113 legislators including 10 ministers and six advisors and special assistants for not filing returns.

The session started record two hour and 20 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

During Question Hour on Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and Primary and Secondary Education departments, the minister said the medical colleges/universities were facing shortage of 4,000 faculty members.

To a supplementary question of PML-N legislator Malik Arshad regarding measures to fill 20 vacant seats at Sahiwal Medical College, she said that most of the institutions were facing the same situation. She said that the government has sent requisition to the Punjab Public Service twice but no one came for getting job. She said that it was due to the reason that the private institutions were paying high salaries as compared to the government sector.

The chair suggested the minister to revise salary package and service tenure for overcoming shortage of faculty in basic sciences.

PML-N’s Rana Mannan said that PTI’s Ibrar-ul-Haq has used his influence to remove Narowal Medical College from Annual Development Program. He said that feasibility of the project has already been completed. The minister said that funds would be allocated in next budget.

PML-N’s Azma Bukhari said that the previous regime has set up Children’s Hospital in Faisalabad in 2016. Presently, she said, it was a 20 bed hospital. She asked the government about future plans for the said institution. She said that the government has not taken any step for upgradation of this hospital during the last five months. She questioned the capacity of the government in building new hospitals when it had failed to upgrade any existing facility.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Rs6 billion has been released for completion of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. She accused the previous regime of handing over the project to a NGO. She said that the government has acquired land for setting up five mother and child clinics in different districts. She said that the PTI has inherited only one completed project that was DHQ Hospital Jehlum. She said that the present regime was taking measures for up gradation of hospitals and completion of incomplete projects.

PML-N’s Khawaja Salman Rafiq, who was taking part in the proceedings on production order, said that approval of PKLI was taken from the PA. He said that the previous regime has done nothing wrong in PKLI project. He said that burn units, Multan Kidney Centre and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh were amongst completed projects. He said that the previous regime has worked for improving healthcare facilities across the province.

On getting approval from the House, Law Minister Raja Basharat presented out of turn resolution to condole the sad demise of PTI legislator from Multan Mazhar Abbas Raan. The House unanimously approved the resolution that prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Minister for Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din presented another resolution expressing concerns over the plight of working journalists who recently lost their jobs due to slump in media industry.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Friday at 9am.