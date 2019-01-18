Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The dead body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered here. The police arrested the cousin of the deceased, and he confessed to have murdered the boy.

According to Channi Goth police, 10-year-old Ehsan Abdullah, a student of 5th grade, was kidnapped three days ago when he was playing outside the house. A few hours after abduction, parents of the boy were approached by the kidnapper on phone, and he demanded Rs2 million for the release of the boy. The parents informed the police about the abduction of the boy. The police lodged an FIR on the complaint of the boy’s father Akram and started investigation. Parents of the boy kept negotiating with the kidnapper while the police also continued investigation.

On Wednesday night, the police arrested the boy’s cousin Shah Hussain over suspicion and during investigation he confessed to have kidnapped and murdered the boy. The police recovered the dead body of the boy.

Five booked on abduction charges

Gojra Saddr police registered a case against five men for kidnapping for ransom on Thursday. According to the police, accused Binyameen of Chak 294 JB and Ramazan of Jhang and their three unidentified accomplices abducted Nadeem Iqbal of Chak 275 JB (Faisalabad) at gunpoint. Nadeem had come to the house of his relatives in Chak 360/JB Bobak near Gojra by a car few days ago. They set him free after receiving ransom money of Rs600,000. The police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.