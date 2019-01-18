Share:

LAHORE - We are quite familiar with the terms like ‘judicial activism’ and ‘political activism’ as the two expressions are frequently used in our political jargon.

Now, another term, ‘Speaker’s activism’ is soon going to be added in the political dictionary. History will remember present Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi as the politician who introduced this terminology asserting his authority on the Provincial Ministers.

Punjab Assembly never saw any government putting off its legislation once a Bill has been taken up by the House for passage.

But this happened on Monday last when Parvez Elahi forced the Law Minister to defer the domestic workers bill as it was found to have lacunas.

The subsequent grilling of Ministers on the Assembly floor and Speaker’s obvious tilt towards the Opposition are the clear indications that ‘Speaker’s activism’ has become a reality now.

On the onset, the Ministers have now started skipping the Assembly sittings on the days when official business relating to their department is on day’s agenda.

But under the new situation, this dodging is not going to help the Minister for long. The Speaker has started pending their business to other days instead of disposing it off through other Ministers or Parliamentary Secretaries.

House debate on the annual reports of development authorities of Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad districts was fixed for Wednesday.

But Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid was not present when the Speaker announced to take up the official business.

Law Minister Raja Basharat told the Chair that the Minister concerned had to leave the Assembly to meet a foreign delegation but he had authorised him (Law Minister) to open the debate on his behalf.

The Speaker showed him a copy of the Assembly rules according to which only the concerned Minister could do the same.

The Chair deferred the debate to some other day stating that the House will take up this business in the presence of the Minister concerned.

Mahmoodur Rashid opted to leave the sitting in the middle despite the fact that the DG’s of the concerned authorities had specially come to Lahore to witness the debate.

It is after many years that Punjab Assembly has a Speaker who does not belong to the majority party in the House. His election as Speaker came as a result of a power-sharing deal between the PTI and the PML-Q.

Parvez Elahi’s party has only 10 members in a House of 371 while Usman Buzdar’s Cabinet has one Minister from the PML-Q.

The PTI Ministers have the disadvantage of having a Speaker who is not from their party. Also, Ch Parvez Elahi is reportedly not happy with the PTI’s political hierarchy in Punjab which is averse to accepting his political oversight in important matters.

In his newly assumed role, Ch Parvez Elahi has come to a position where he can grill the Ministers and also hold them accountable for their failings on different counts.

In a clever move, the Speaker has also started telling the Ministers to stop blaming the previous government and concentrate on fixing the problems instead.

This act of the Chair has come as a snub to the Ministers who cannot do any political point scoring on the Assembly floor in the new situation.

Traditionally, we have seen that a Speaker belonging to a majority party would use his powers to cover up the bad performance of Ministers in the House.

PTI ministers, however, lack this cover and are prone to being exposed in the presence of a strong and vibrant Opposition present in the Assembly in the form of the PML-N.

Also, chairing the sitting on Thursday, Ch Parvez Elahi justified the production orders he had issued in respect of PML-N’s legislator Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Throughout the Question Hour on Health Department, the Chair kept taking input from Salman Rafique on health issues.

He also directed Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to seek suggestions from him on how to overcome shortage of medical teachers in the state-run medical colleges.

Kh Salman served as Health Minister during last tenure of the PML-N. The Speaker asked the Health Minister to look for ‘out box’ solutions to the longstanding problems in her department.

He also directed the Law Minister to get hospital buildings in various districts vacated from police to accommodate the doctors.

In the days to come, it would be interesting see how the PTI ministers manage to cope with the new situation.