BEIJING - The annual Boao Forum for Asia will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, Hainan province of China.

The 2019 forum will focus on safeguarding globalization and free trade. The opening plenum will take place on March 28. The BFA has selected ‘Shared Future, Concerted Action, Common Development’ as the theme of a shared future for Asia and all humankind.

According to Li Baodong, forum secretary-general, the conference will provide an open, inclusive dialogue platform for stakeholders and send a clear message to build consensus regarding rising global challenges. In addition, Li said that the annual conferences of the BFA, which is hosted in China, have been graced by its State leaders every year.

“Though it is based in Asia, we have a vision to strive for a better future for the world,” Li said, adding that the forum is now a platform for Asian countries to gather and work together to build a community with a shared future.

This year, the forum will have about 50 official sessions, including themed discussions, CEO dialogues, and roundtable meetings.

The events are formatted under five themes - open world economy; multilateralism, regional cooperation and global governance; innovation-driven development; high-quality development; and critical issues.

The Boao Forum for Asia is a non-governmental and nonprofit international organization formed in 2001.