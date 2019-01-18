Share:

LAHORE - All Pakistan Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association (APCTMA) is hopeful that in upcoming mini budget the government would take steps which would enable the local tiles manufacturers to increase market share in Pakistan resulting in savings of precious foreign exchange and create employment for skilled and unskilled workforce.

The spokesman of the association said that the tile industry can grow and become export-oriented industry if the government supports it to make local tiles internationally competitive. Owing to high input costs including recent hike in gas prices (Rs. 600 to Rs.780 per mmbtu), locally produced tiles are finding it hard to compete in local and global markets, said the spokesman.

He said the huge influx of smuggled tiles and imports at lower valuation, which capture approximately over 40 percent of the country’s tile market, is hurting local manufacturers as well as govt’s revenue. He said the government’s intention to take various business friendly measures like reduction in duties and developing a national tariff policy to remove anomalies in the existing tariff structure will certainly help Pakistani economy grow.

With direct and indirect employment of over 50,000, the local tiles industry can enhance the employment base further while exploring the export markets, said the spokesman, adding that domestic manufacturers continue to suffer owing to their higher production costs and uneven competition from cheaper imported products.

“We have already highlighted that the current ITPs are unrealistic and serve to encourage imports and these should immediately be reset back to 2004 levels. On comparison of ITPs between the year 2004 and existing (prevailing from June 2016), it shows that the ITP has decreased for most of the tile sizes ranging from 5 percent to 35 percent,” stated the spokesman of APCTMA.

According to details, the tiles (10” x 13” & above Ceramic) under the PCT Code 6907.2219 had the price of $3.53 per square meter before April 2004 and in June 2016 the price of the same tile was $2.55/sqm, showing the decrease of 28 percent.

Similarly, two other categories of the tiles (12”x12” & above Ceramic, 24”x24” & above Polished) under the PCT Code 6907.2119 had the prices of $3.70/sqm and $7.55/sqm while their prices came down to $2.70/sqm and $4.90/sqm, respectively, in June 2016.