PR ISLAMABAD - National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held its combined convocation of 4 of its constituent institutions, Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), School of Natural Sciences (SNS), Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), and Research Centre for Modelling &Simulation (RCMS) here at NUST main campus on Thursday.

The occasion marked the first convocation for the MS students of CIPS. Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, graced the occasion as chief guest. Bachelors, Master’s and PhD degrees were awarded to around 700 graduates from the 4 institutions. Gold medals/certificates were also awarded to the graduates, who had displayed meritorious performance in various degree programmes.

In addition, awards were conferred upon the faculty members for their distinguished performance in teaching and research.

Towards the end, the Rector in his speech congratulated the graduates and exhorted them to be good ambassadors of NUST, with the goal of making Pakistan a better place.