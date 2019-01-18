Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Directorate of Academics, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) on Thursday organised a three-day workshop to train teachers regarding modern educational techniques.

Addressing the orientation workshop, Vice Chancellor AUST, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed delivered a lecture about the importance of semester system and informative books for the students and faculty members.

Dr Iftikhar said that it provides an opportunity to the students for continuous learning, assessment, feedback and facilitates a better understanding of the subject.

He further said that in the semester system more emphasis is laid on class interaction because of constant engagement between teachers and students.

The system improves regular study habits among the students, facilitates in evaluating the performance of students twice a year and the students have not had more burden of the syllabus as it is divided into two halves, he said.

Dr Iftikhar also underlined the importance of books in studies for both students and faculty members and said that books play an important role in our lives, when we open a book we open a new world and books are also packed of knowledge.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar, Academic Advisor to VC AUST prepared course files, Director Training AUST prepared quizzes and gave training for the preparation of question papers.

Assistant Professor Dr Sham Haider of Air University Islamabad also delivered lecture about Cooperative Learning and Critical Pedagogy.