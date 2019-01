Share:

Lahore - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials on Thursday handed over a bag to its owner at Lahore Airport, said spokesman. He said that passenger Saba Usama, travelling by PIA flight Pk-762 to Oslo, forgot her handbag in International departure lounge. On Thursday Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar handed over the bag to her father Munawar Hussain father-in-law after completing formalities.