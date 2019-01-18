Share:

Rawalpindi - An unpleasant situation leading to the sudden closure of the city’s largest Bank Road Bazaar took place on Thursday when teams of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) paid a surprise visit to three branches of a garments shop to check their sale proceeds. The traders also staged protest demonstration outside their shops. The elected representatives of Anjuman Tajran-e-Cantt including Sheikh Hafeez and Munir Butt also rushed to the outlets being raided by the FBR and called on traders and shopkeepers to close down their businesses. According to shopkeepers and traders’ representatives, some three teams of FBR arrived on Bank Road and started checking the sale proceeds of Al-Jannat garments. They said the officials of FBR directly stormed the cash counters and checked cash without seeking permission from thea managers. This infuriated the traders, who shut down their businesses and staged a protest. Local police also arrived in the bazaar to control law and order situation.

A traffic jam also occurred on Bank Road which was later eased by the traffic wardens. Sources told The Nation that the elected representatives of traders took the teams of FBR to union office where they held talks with them.

The meeting between the traders’ leaders and FBR officials remained successful after which the traders opened the markets, they said.

Zafar Qadri, Secretary General of Anjuman Tajran-e-Cantt, when contacted, condemned the raids of FBR on garments outlets. He said FBR teams have been harassing those traders who were already paying taxes as per rules. He said last year teams of FBR, on information of intelligence, also raided the same outlets and confiscated the sale registers and computers. He said the owners of garment outlets were law abiding citizens and were paying taxes regularly.

President of Anjuman-e-Tajran Cantt Sheikh Hafeez, in a statement, said that the surprise raids by FBR caused a stir and the scared shopkeepers started pulling down the shutters in panic. He alleged that FBR is harassing the tax payers and demanded the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to take notice of the unfair steps of FBR. He said a meeting between FBR and traders remained fruitful after which teams left the venue and the shopkeepers opened their shops.

He said the traders would meet the FBR officials again today (Friday) to sort out the matter.