Share:

LAHORE - Celebrities from around the world took part in the 10-year viral challenge–and some of their pictures are shocking.

Instagram alone has seen over 100 millions posts with hashtag #10year challenge.

The challenge of the social media has taken the Internet by storm in recent days and some of our favorite Pakistani stars have taken photos from 10 years ago to show how they have changed.

From Armeena Khan to Shaniera Akram, here are the best celeb 10 year challenges.