LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday indicted former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema in a case of assets beyond means, and adjourned the matter till January 30.

The court also extended judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and two others for another 15 days in LDA City case.

Earlier, Ahad Cheema was produced before Special Judge Accountability Court Syed Najamul Hassan. The judge indicted him in the case. However, Ahad pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges.

The NAB prosecutor lawyer said Cheema had billions of rupees worth of assets beyond his known sources of income and added that the market value of his assets was close to Rs600 million. He further added that the accused had kept assets under the names of his family members, including his wife Saima Ahad, mother Nusrat Afza, brother Ahmed Saood and sister Sadia Mansoor.

Adjourning the hearing, the court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to present witnesses before the court for recording of their statements on next date of hearing.

The accountability watchdog had already filed a reference against the former LDA director general in connection with assets beyond means case. During the last hearing, a copy of the reference had been provided for Ahad Cheema.

The NAB in the reference had alleged that Cheema possessed assets more than his known sources of income.

Ahad is also accused of having offshore accounts in Turkey, Portugal with assets worth billions of dollars. The NAB had filed the reference against Ahad Cheema for having acquired assets beyond his sources.

His family said that independent income of relatives alleged to be “benamidar” is completely ignored in the reference. Cheema’s family claims that his tax details show that he had regularly been filing declaration of assets and wealth statement. They were of the view that most of the assets mentioned in NAB reference were declared. They also claimed that sources of income were also included in the tax returns.