Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that practical steps like South Punjab sub secretariat, a separate public service commission and many health as well as education projects are being taken to eliminate sense of deprivation of the people of South Punjab .

Talking to different delegations here at Circuit House on Thursday, he added that the people of South Punjab gave heavy mandate to the PTI in general election. "We'll honour this mandate," he declared. He said that the foundation for the prosperity and uplift of a common man had been laid, adding that the PTI government would not leave any stone unturned to bring a positive change in the lives of people.

He said that the sub secretariat was being set up to eliminate backwardness from South Punjab and an additional chief secretary, additional IG and secretaries of different departments would be appointed in the secretariat. He further revealed that the government had issued notification for a separate public service commission for South Punjab . He declared that the residents of Multan would get the gift of Nishtar-11 very soon as upgradation of health sector stood at the top of priority of Punjab Government.

He disclosed that Multan-Mianwali Road would turn into a dual carriage way road. He added that the construction of building for safe city project in Dera ghazi Khan had been completed and Taunsa would also be included in this project. He declared that he would lay foundation stone of Cadet College in Taunsa in his next visit. The CM further announced that industrial zones would be set up in Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa while a project to preserve water of hill torrents of Taunsa had also been prepared. He said that the water would be used for irrigation.

He said that 63 new drinking water projects were being launched in Taunsa while 75 other non-functional schemes were being restored. He disclosed that Rs500 million had been allocated for sewerage projects in Taunsa.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited Nishtar Hospital and inspected the condition of ICU, medical wards and dialysis unit. The CM talked to the patients and inquired about the quality of service being offered by the Nishtar administration. The CM also inquired about the health of his teacher Nidar Taunsvi, who is under treatment at the Nishtar Hospital. The CM directed the hospital administration to improve sanitation condition and ensure availability of free medicines. He disclosed that a special arrangement was being made to ensure the quality and supply of free medicines. He said that good quality treatment service was a basic right of people and the government would ensure them this right.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on the CM at Circuit House. Provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik and MNA Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi were also present on this occasion.