A two-day conference titled ‘Urdu Adabi Tehkeek Ke Mayaar and Massail’ concluded on Thursday. The Department of Urdu of Lahore Garrison University (LGU) organised the e conference that was presided over by Acting VC Dr Gulshan Tariq. Brig (r) Mehmood Bashir Bajwa (Registrar), Dr Najma Saleem Metla (Director Academic), Col (r) Suhail Ajmal Butt (Director QEC), Dr Naureen Naeem (Coordinator MPhil, PhD), Dr Abid Siyal (NUML University Islamabad), Dr Saeed Ahmad Wattoo (GCU Faisalabad) were guests while Dr Azmat Rubab, Dr Arifa Shehzad, Dr Abid Siyal, Dr Samina Nadeem, Dr Saeed Ahmad Wattoo and Dr Ghafoor Shah Qasim were speakers. Husnain Mohsin and Dr Mohammad Ejaz Tabassum conducted the conference.