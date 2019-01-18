Share:

LAHORE : 24th birthday of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) Lahore has been celebrated at SKMCH&RC Lahore, where a number of schools from around the city participated in celebration activities.

These celebration activities were planned in Hospital arena where the cricket ground was temporarily walled and roofed to contain this life sprouting event decorated with all kinds of colors and filled with innocent smiles of kids. A number of Choir Performances were presented by the students of LGS Model Town, City School Model Town, Unique Group, City School Wapda Town, Beaconhouse School System New Garden Town, LGS, Landmark Punjab Society. While a great number of students from other school systems attended this event.

Birthday Card creating competition was a value added part of this whole event where prizes were distributed among the winners. This event concluded with the cake cutting ceremony of 24th birthday of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre Lahore.