Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Ghulam Sarwar Khan says CPEC is symbol of china Pakistan friendship.

He said this while talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jang in Islamabad on Friday.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Chinese investors, who are interested in oil and gas exploration, will be provided with all incentives for their business.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jang said he will encourage Chinese investors to invest in the field of oil and gas exploration.