Share:

HAIKOU:- A direct flight was launched on Thursday between Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, and Kuching, capital of Sarawak in Malaysia. The air route, operated by Malindo Air of Malaysia with a Boeing 737 aircraft, is the first international air route launched in Haikou this year. Two round trips are scheduled every week on

Monday and Thursday.–Xinhua

The outbound Flight OD679 leaves Haikou Meilan Internatioanl Airport at 3:15 a.m. and arrives at Kuching International Airport at 7 a.m. Flight OD768 departs from Kuching at 10:35 p.m. and reaches Haikou at 2:15 a.m. the following day, local time.

Haikou plans to launch seven to nine international air routes in 2019, which will increase the number of international air routes from Haikou Meilan International Airport to 44 this year, according to Haikou Municipal Tourism Development Commission.

International passenger throughput at the airport is expected to hit 1.32 million in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 15 percent.