LOS ANGELES:-Dua Lipa is determined to release her second album this year. The 23-year-old singer - who released her self-titled debut LP in 2017 - is planning to ''work really hard'' in the recording studio to bring out some ''fun stuff'' for her fans. Asked her rules for 2019, she told Rolling Stone magazine: ''Working really hard to get my new album out. Those are the only rules that I'm gonna be living by. I'm just going to be in the studio making sure that I come back with some fun stuff for everyone.''–DM

The 'IDGAF' hit maker has promised her lyrics will be just as ''honest'' as ever because she thinks that's why people have connected with her music.

She said: ''I've learned that just by being honest and speaking my truth, I guess it hits home with some people - just like it does with me.''

The 'New Rules' hit maker - who was born in London but moved back to Pristina in Kosovo when she was 11 - enjoyed using ''different sounds and different feelings'' in her first album and will be doing the same on her next record.

She said: ''All people listened to in Kosovo was hip-hop. So after listening to pop and British rock while I was growing up, my first concert was Method Man and Redman, because they were the only people that came to Pristina.

''My album - I guess it's a pop album, but it's so diverse, because it comes from so many different and inspirations. So hip-hop has played a big role in that. I just want to be able to play with different sounds and different feelings at the same time.