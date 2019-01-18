Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General Islamabad Police has vowed that elimination of drug mafia from the territory was top priority of the force. A high-level meeting was held which was chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan at Central Police Office, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja; SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed; AIG (Operations) Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul; SSP (CTF) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari; SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanvir; SP (Special Branch) Shaikh Zubair Ahmad and all zonal SPs.

The primary focus of the meeting was elimination of drug and land mafia from Islamabad Capital Territory.

In the meeting, all zonal SPs gave point presentation on different issues. The IGP touched upon crime and directed them to evolve more proactive strategy.

He further directed that more coordinated search operations should be extended throughout Islamabad territory.

The IGP expressed displeasure over poor performance when it comes to arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders. The IGP directed SP investigation to constitute a special squad in this regard. In addition, a special anti-drug cell will be established which will be solely responsible for the arrest of POs/CAs and drug-peddlers. He would also oversee performance in such cases from arrests, interrogation up to conclusion of trial.

The IGP surfaced point scoring evaluation, which shall merit-based, transparent and reviewed on quarterly basis.

The IGP reiterated that all SPs must be acquainted with all cases on daily basis especially heinous crimes in their respective zones. The IGP attached greater importance to the cases pertaining the children and women, and directed all the officers in attendance to take immediate cognizance and act according to the law. The IGP called upon all the officers to take personal interest in completion of case file submission of challans in the courts for conviction through vigorous pursuance.