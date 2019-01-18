Share:

LONDON:- England fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of the upcoming tour of West Indies with a back injury and will return home, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said. Stone had a scan on Wednesday and was not selected for England’s first warm-up match against Cricket West Indies President’s XI in Barbados. He will play no part in the three-test series that starts on Jan. 23. “A scan has revealed that Olly Stone has sustained a bone stress injury to his lower back and he will return home.