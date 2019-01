Share:

LAHORE - Golden Eagles beat Dar-e-Arqam by 53 runs in 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup here at Shah Faisal Cricket ground on Thursday. Batting first, Golden Eagles hit up 247/5 in 30 overs. Saleem Elahi struck 77, Farhan Khan 74, Rizwan Aslam 19 and Muhammad Saeed 41. Malik Adeel, Israr Butt, Moazam Shah, Zahid Butt and Sajjad Butt got one wicket each. In reply, Dar-e-Arqam were bowled out for 194 in 27.3 overs. Moazzam Shah scored 65, Israr Butt 30, Jahangir Israr 29 and Tahir Mehmood 24. Tajamul Chaudhry grabbed 4/17 while Dr Afzal bagged 3/35, Rauf Wain 2/43 and Salman Khan 1/30. In the second match, Lahore Greens beat Nishat Eaglets by 8 wickets at Cricket Centre Ground. Nishat Eaglets scored 162 all out in 28.4 overs, which Lahore Greens achieved in 18.4 overs losing 2 wickets.–