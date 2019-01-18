Share:

K-Electric on Friday appointed Ikram Sehgal as the new chairman of its board of directors.

Sehgal succeeds Tayyab Tareen, whose tenure ended today after he resigned from the role, a press release from the power utility company said.

Sehgal, who has more than 40 years of business experience, is the chairman of Pathfinder Group Pakistan. He is also the chairman of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations and vice president at the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors. He previously served on many boards, including Bank Alfalah for 16 years.