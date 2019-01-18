Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Patients Welfare Society and general public have protested against 9 to 15 percent increase in the prices of medicines and called upon the government to withdraw the increase in the larger interest of ailing humanity.

They said that the masses have already facing a lot of hardship due to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and the rise in the medicines prices is just like bombshell on patients.

On the other hand, PTI district president Shoaib Hayat Tarar, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran president Sheikh Amjad and scores of social and political workers of Hafizabad have strongly condemned the irresponsible behaviour of Zafar Ullah Kalore, Federal Inspector General Pakistan Railways.

They said that on his arrival at Hafizabad Railway Station for inspection, they attempted to call on him to submit representation but he did not bothered to even get down from his compartment of Pakistan Express. They said that Hafizabad Railway Station was in dilapidated condition but no attention was being paid to repair it or construct new building. Moreover, a new train (Rehman Baba Express) has been started operating from Karachi to Peshawar via Hafizabad from December 24 but despite repeated requests, stoppage of Hafizabad has not yet been approved. They have protested against the attitude of the said officers and called upon Railway Minister Sheikh Muhammad Rasheed to take notice of his behaviour, order for the stoppage of Rehman Baba Express at Hafizabad and construction of new building of Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the district administration cancelled all manual fire arms licenses, and advised the licence holders to get their licenses computerised shortly from NADRA.

HOUSE ROBBERY

Six armed bandits stormed into the house of M Nazir in Mohallah Karimpura Hafizabad and looted 24 tola gold ornaments, 750 UAE Dirham and Rs100,000 the other night.

According to police source, Rasm-e-Hina was being celebrated in the house when the armed dacoits intruded into the house and made all the male and female guests hostage for some time and snatched away gold ornaments etc. worth million of rupees. The police have registered a case and are investigating.