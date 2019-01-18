Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated an inquiry into what it viewed as illegal extension of lease to M/s Fecto Cement in the Margalla Hills National Park here. An Office Order issued by the Deputy Director (Confidential), Human Resource Development directorate (HRD) of the CDA said that “In pursuance of the regulations contained in Chapter 8 of CDA Employees (Service) Regulations 1992, Director General (Administration) CDA, being the authorized officer in accordance with clause 8.02 of CDA Employees (Service) Regulations 1992, has been pleased to appoint an inquiry committee to conduct formal inquiry regarding granting extension of lease to M/s FECTO Cement against the officers.” The serving officers against whom inquiry has been ordered include Najma Azhar, Deputy Director General (Law), CDA; Muhammad Irshad Director Environment (West), CDA; and Arif Masood, Deputy Director (Sanitation), CDA.

The inquiry committee comprises upon Fazal-i-Mabood, DG Audit and Accounts, CDA (Chairman Inquiry Committee); Habib Ullah Sheikh, Director Works, CDA (Member); and Rana Kashif Nazir, Deputy Director Environment (Parks), CDA (Member cum Secretary). According to the Office Order, the inquiry shall be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the rules contained in Chapter 8 of the CDA Employees (Service) Regulations, 1992 and on day-to-day basis. The committee would also determine the role of 6 retired CDA officers in financial loss to the Authority, if any. The retired officers include ex-DG Environment; Malik Aulya Khan, ex-DDG Environment; Muzaffar Khan, ex-Director (Environment); Irfan Khan, ex-Addl. Director Forest/Deputy DG Environment; Abdul Baqi, ex-Director Law and Mehboob Ali Khan, ex-Director Regional Planning, CDA. The report shall be submitted to the Authority within 15 days of the conclusion of the proceedings. All the concerned formations have also been directed to provide necessary record and other details as and when the inquiry committee so desired. It is pertinent to mention here that the CDA had, in September 2012, extended lease to Fecto Cement for another 30 years. The lease agreement was controversial. The cement factory falls in a National Park Area consisting of the Margalla Hills, the Rawal Dam, and the adjoining green areas. The factory has also been causing concern due to alleged erosion of land and environmental pollution resulting in deforestation of the Margallas.

According to the sources, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration initially resisted extending the lease period but it had no plea to block the extension when the Fecto received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the CDA which is responsible for maintenance of the National Park. According to the sources, the CDA was also reluctant to grant the NOC initially owing to the opposition to the stone crushing and blasting for the stone quest in the Margallas.

However, in August, 2016, CDA had informed the Supreme Court that it has cancelled the lease of the cement factory and a challan for Rs420 million against it has been prepared for illegally operating at Margalla Hills. The CDA had submitted the report to the apex court on a suo motu case regarding illegal activities at the Margalla Hills National Park areas. The report said that after the expiry of the 30-year lease, the director Industries and Mineral Development of the Islamabad Capital Territory on June 7, 2012 extended lease for limestone mining to the cement company for 18 years.